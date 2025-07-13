Watch CBS News
1 dead after shooting during possible attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

One person died after he was shot in the face in West Philadelphia Sunday, police said. 

Police received a call a few minutes after 5 p.m. about a male victim with a gunshot wound during a possible attempted carjacking near 63rd and Vine streets. Police responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Captain Shawn Butts said. 

Two male suspects are at large and were seen running from the scene, Butts said.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

