2 men wanted for robbing West Philly grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.
The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.
Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM.
If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
