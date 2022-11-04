Watch CBS News
2 men wanted for robbing West Philly grocery store: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.

The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.

Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. 

If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.

