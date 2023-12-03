Fire officials investigating cause of West Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials are still working to determine the cause of a house fire that happened early Sunday morning in the city's West Poweltown section.

The blaze began just after 4:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street near Haverford Avenue.

Philadelphia Fire Department told CBS Philadelphia the fire was visible on the third floor of the home when they first arrived. It took crews about an hour to get control of the flames.

There has been no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

As of Sunday morning, investigators said arson has not yet been ruled out.