Police: Man attempts to enter car, falls, gets run over in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in his 30s was run over by a car in West Philadelphia and is in critical condition on Saturday, police say. The victim tried to enter cars at the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue around 9:40 a.m. when one car took off, causing him to fall and then be run over by the rear tire.

Medics transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Thus far, no arrests have been made but, police say, the striking vehicle is possibly a Honda CRV.