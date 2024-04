5 people, 4 minors to face adult charges in West Philly Eid al-Fitr shooting A show of solidarity. City leaders said they're committed to keeping our communities safe two weeks after gunfire sent people running during a Muslim celebration in West Philadelphia. Four juveniles will now be charged as adults in connection to that shooting. Meanwhile, neighbors are being encouraged to come out to the Philadelphia Masjid community day on Saturday. Kerri Corrado reports.