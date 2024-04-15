Philadelphia police ID officer who shot suspect at Ramadan event in West Philly

Officer who shot suspect in West Philly at end of Ramadan event identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia police officer who shot an armed 15-year-old last week during a shooting at the end of a Ramadan event in West Philly was identified on Monday.

Philly police identified the officer as Diamond Jaynes of the 16th Police District. She's been with the department for six years.

Last Wednesday, April 10, about 1,000 people were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, at Clara Muhammad Square on the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue when gunshots rang out, which sent attendees ducking for cover.

Philly police said officers were initially called to the area by the owner of a nearby gas station because multiple vehicles were parked on his property. As officers were issuing parking tickets, police said they heard numerous gunshots coming from Clara Muhammad Square and ran toward the gunfire.

Jaynes was one of the officers who responded to the scene and shot a 15-year-old, who was held as a prisoner, on the 1000 block of North 48th Street with a black AR-style pistol, police said.

Multiple fired shell casings spanned the crime scene at the 1000 block of North 47th Street, inside the Clara Muhammad Square and the 1000 block of North 48th Street. Police said four shell casings were "consistent with police department ammunition."

Two other people were injured during the shooting. A 23-year-old man was shot in his stomach and a 15-year-old boy was struck in his ringer finger. All three of the people shot were placed in stable condition at the hospital.

Five people, including four juveniles, were taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. Police also recovered six guns.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, of West Philadelphia, faces charges related to guns, evading arrest and more.

Jaynes was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.