Muslim leaders unite to denounce gun violence after shooting at Eid al-Fitr celebration in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- City and state officials joined Muslim leaders outside of the Philadelphia Masjid to show support after a shooting that happened just steps away from the place of worship.

"We all now have to come together," said Saifullah Muhammad with the Philadelphia Masjid.

The shooting that injured three people at an Eid al-Fitr event Wednesday happened at a nearby park.

The celebration quickly turned into chaos when two groups began shooting at one another, sending people running for their lives and rushing to safety in the masjid.

But Muslim leaders said the violence will not define the day.

"April the 10th will always be remembered of a day of a miracle," Muhammad said. It's a miracle today that we still have all of our loved ones."

They are thankful no one was killed in the shooting but frustrated that a sacred Eid al-Fitr event became the scene of violence. Muslim leaders said there's no time for words but for action.

"We are here today to let you know that we are not going to be satisfied with making statements and then leaving," said Imam Kenneth Nuriddin. "We can't fulfill what we have to do with words...everybody has to put their name on the bottom line and we all have to come forward."

City Commissioner Omar Sabir announced the area around the masjid will see an increase in police patrols to ensure everyone feels safe following the shooting.

Imam Nuriddin made it clear that their top priority is to help the community heal, despite the senseless violence.

"We are going to show our youth that we are not going to let teenagers run us in the house and make us afraid to go outside," he said.

The Philadelphia Masjid said it is planning to hold a community day for residents on Saturday, April 27 to showcase resources available to them from various groups as well as a day to support one another.