Teen, woman injured in West Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia has left a teenage girl and woman injured on Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Spruce Street at around 7 p.m.
Police said the 16-year-old and 52-year-old were standing in the vestibule of their home when a person shot through the door.
The 52-year-old was shot in her hip, while the teen was struck in her right thigh, according to police. They were both listed as stable at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Police said a person of interest is being held, but no weapons have been recovered.
At this time, the motive is unknown.
