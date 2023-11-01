Teen, woman injured in West Philadelphia shooting: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia has left a teenage girl and woman injured on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Spruce Street at around 7 p.m.

Police said the 16-year-old and 52-year-old were standing in the vestibule of their home when a person shot through the door.

The 52-year-old was shot in her hip, while the teen was struck in her right thigh, according to police. They were both listed as stable at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said a person of interest is being held, but no weapons have been recovered.

At this time, the motive is unknown.