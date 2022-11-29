Car stolen with child inside in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a Honda CRV with a 4-year-old child inside that was carjacked in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Chancellor Street at around 6:30 p.m.
Authorities say a man was making deliveries and left the car running with his 4-year-old inside when the suspects jumped in and took the vehicle.
Philadelphia police believe there are at least two firearms inside the vehicle.
Refresh for updates. This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.