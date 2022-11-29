Watch CBS News
Car stolen with child inside in West Philadelphia: police

By Thomas Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a Honda CRV with a 4-year-old child inside that was carjacked in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Chancellor Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man was making deliveries and left the car running with his 4-year-old inside when the suspects jumped in and took the vehicle. 

Philadelphia police believe there are at least two firearms inside the vehicle. 

Refresh for updates. This is a developing story. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 7:16 PM

