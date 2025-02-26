Man charged with murder after woman's body found in West Philadelphia garbage can, police say

Body found in garbage can in Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia

A man was arrested after a woman was found shot to death and left inside a garbage can in West Philadelphia last month, police said on Wednesday night.

Police said 61-year-old Ricardo Ponds, of the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue, was arrested by SEPTA officers at 15th and Market streets in Center City for fatally shooting 54-year-old Deborah Leatherberry.

Ponds will be charged with murder and other related offenses.

Police officers responded to the 700 block of North 47th Street on Jan. 30 for the report of a body inside a garbage can. They found Leatherberry's body at the scene. She was from Southwest Philly, police said.

According to police, Leatherberry died after she was shot in her left temple.

Police didn't provide a motive for the homicide.