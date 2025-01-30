Watch CBS News
Body found inside garbage can in West Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

A body was found inside a garbage can in West Philadelphia Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, Philadelphia police announced.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North 47th Street after 9:40 a.m. for reports of a body found inside a garbage can on the road. 

Authorities found the body and medics pronounced the person dead at 9:51 a.m. The person's identity, age and gender are unknown at this time. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or share anonymous tips through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

