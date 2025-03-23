Shooting at West Philadelphia bar leaves security guard dead, two others injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D F Pace said officers were called to N. 53rd Street and Arch Street just after 1:30 a.m. after learning that a man had been shot near a bar. At the scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds.

Pace said police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m.

In addition, Pace said a 30-year-old female was shot once to the thigh and a 30-year-old male was shot once to the abdomen. They were both taken to Penn Presbyterian and are listed in stable condition. He said the woman did not appear to be the intended target, and that the man is being questioned by police about what he knows regarding the shooting.

Pace said that the 30-year-old male who was killed worked at the bar as a security guard. At this stage of the investigation, Pace said police believe the victim and the shooter got into a confrontation before shots were fired.

Police currently don't have any suspects in custody, and while investigators haven't recovered a weapon, eight shell casings were found around the crime scene.