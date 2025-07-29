Video shows 2 suspects wanted in carjacking at Philadelphia gas station

Philadelphia police released video footage showing two men carjacking a woman at a gas station in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood on July 17.

Investigators have yet to make an arrest in the case and are asking for the public's help with gathering more information to identify the suspects.

The victim told police two men she didn't know approached her car while she was sitting at a gas pump at the Marathon gas station, located at 1440 Cheltenham Ave., just before 1:45 a.m. on July 17.

Both men were dressed in black clothing and masks when they pulled up to the gas station in a black Chevy sedan, which police say was last seen driving northbound on 15th Street before arriving at the gas station.

The video shows two men approaching the woman's car at the gas pump next to them, before one of the suspects takes the woman out of her car while pointing a gun, and then proceeds to get into the car. The other suspect is also spotted getting into the victim's car.

The black Chevy sedan that the suspects originally arrived in is then seen driving away. Police said the driver of that car is unknown.

Police ask anyone who has information about these suspects or the carjacking to call 215-686-TIPS (8477). If you see the suspects, you're urged not to approach them; rather, call 911 immediately.