2 people taken to hospital after house fire in Northwest Philadelphia

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on 68th Avenue near Ogontz Avenue, which broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control a little after 3 a.m. Officials said no firefighters were injured while responding to the house fire.

The conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown.

The American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania branch is supporting a family of three impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.