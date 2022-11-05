Double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities say one man in his 30s was shot in the leg. The other one, also in his 30s, was shot in the arm.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital.

The man who was shot in the leg is in critical condition, while the other one is listed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made.