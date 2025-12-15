Watch CBS News
Uber passenger killed in North Philadelphia crash by domestic assault suspect fleeing from sheriffs, police say

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Police are searching for a man wanted for domestic assault after he caused a deadly crash in North Philadelphia on Monday morning and fled the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Joseph Cini struck an Uber and killed a 63-year-old female passenger after he fled from a home on the 900 block of North Watts Street. Police said the city's sheriff's office was attempting to serve a warrant on domestic assault charges when Cini took off from North Watts Street east on Girard Avenue.

The fatal accident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday at North 9th Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police said Cini was driving a Nissan Maxima when he hit a red Jeep Patriot. Cini then left the scene of the accident on foot on North 8th Street, according to police.

A 51-year-old Uber driver was driving the jeep and was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. The passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:24 a.m., police said.

Cini is being sought on the domestic assault warrant and for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cini's whereabouts to contact the crash investigation division at 215-685-3181 or by calling 911.

