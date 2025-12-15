Uber passenger killed in North Philadelphia crash by domestic assault suspect fleeing from sheriffs, police say

Police are searching for a man wanted for domestic assault after he caused a deadly crash in North Philadelphia on Monday morning and fled the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Joseph Cini struck an Uber and killed a 63-year-old female passenger after he fled from a home on the 900 block of North Watts Street. Police said the city's sheriff's office was attempting to serve a warrant on domestic assault charges when Cini took off from North Watts Street east on Girard Avenue.

The fatal accident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday at North 9th Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police said Cini was driving a Nissan Maxima when he hit a red Jeep Patriot. Cini then left the scene of the accident on foot on North 8th Street, according to police.

A 51-year-old Uber driver was driving the jeep and was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. The passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:24 a.m., police said.

Cini is being sought on the domestic assault warrant and for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cini's whereabouts to contact the crash investigation division at 215-685-3181 or by calling 911.