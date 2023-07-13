Suspect wanted for stealing police car; shelter-in-place lifted in West Deptford

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a Harrison Township police car in Paulsboro that had a K9 inside, police said Wednesday night.

A shelter-in-place was in effect for parts of West Deptford, but it has since been lifted, police said.

Police said they eventually found the vehicle just north of the Westwood Golf Club at a medical facility on Kings Highway, and the K9 was still inside the car.

Police said the suspect ran onto the golf course and into a wooded area. Authorities are searching the area for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a light skin Hispanic male in his mid-30s and about 5-foot-7. He was wearing a black shirt and camo shorts.

it's unclear if the suspect is armed, police said. Authorities don't believe he's an immediate threat to the public.