2 dogs rescued after flames tear through home in West Deptford, New Jersey

An overnight fire left parts of a home charred in West Deptford, New Jersey. The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. Friday morning with multiple crews responding to the home on Crescent Avenue.

There is no word yet on a cause to this fire.

CBS News Philadelphia

Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported at the scene, according to the nearby Westville Fire Department, which responded to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.