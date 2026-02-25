Good Samaritans save men trapped inside overturned truck on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey

Two people are recovering after being pulled from their overturned truck Wednesday morning by good Samaritans who came to their rescue.

John Reilly and Dalton Applegate were working Wednesday morning as usual. Reilly drives a tow truck for Johnson Specialized Transportation, and Applegate follows in a flatbed. Around 7:30 a.m., they spotted an overturned utility truck on the side of Interstate 295 in West Deptford, New Jersey.

Reilly and Applegate said they pulled over and immediately ran over the guardrail and down the embankment where the truck was.

"As I ran down, I heard them beeping their horn to let us know someone was in there. I kept yelling, 'Are you guys OK? How many people are in there?'" Reilly said.

Reilly said he saw two men inside and was able to get the door open and pull out the passenger, but he said the driver was in much worse shape because he was trapped by his seatbelt and half his face was submerged in water. Applegate ran and got a knife that Reilly said he used to cut the seatbelt so he could get the driver out.

"The second guy was so cold, he had no clue what was going on," Applegate said.

The men said when the driver was finally out, he was limp and shaking.

Emergency officials said both of the men in the overturned truck were taken to the hospital and only ended up with minor injuries.

The wreckage caused a fuel leak and hazmat crews responded before the lanes reopened hours later.

As for Reilly and Applegate, they got right back to work after rescuing the men.