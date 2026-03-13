Police respond to West Deptford High School after reported bomb threat, district says

Police and bomb-sniffing dogs were called out to West Deptford High School on Friday for a reported bomb threat, and students were ordered to remain inside during an investigation.

Chopper 3 was over the high school on Crown Point Road Friday afternoon, where several West Deptford police and Gloucester County Sheriff's Office vehicles could be seen. An officer and a dog were roaming the athletic fields and parking lots as the dog sniffed around.

"Due to a 'bomb threat' at the high school, we initiated a district-wide hold today," Superintendent Brian Gismondi said in a note to parents. "We want to clarify that the concern was limited to the high school only; however, we extended the hold to all schools out of an abundance of caution."

Gismondi said police patrol cars will be checking all district campuses throughout the day "to make sure our students and staff feel completely safe."

We've reached out to police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for more information.