West Chester University police investigate reported sexual assault in campus housing
West Chester University police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened on campus last week.
An alert sent to students at the school in West Chester, Pennsylvania, said the assault happened in on-campus student housing between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
The victim knew the suspect, according to police.
Campus police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 610-436-3311 or to call the campus crime tipline at 610-436-3100.