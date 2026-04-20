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West Chester University police investigate reported sexual assault in campus housing

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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West Chester University police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened on campus last week. 

An alert sent to students at the school in West Chester, Pennsylvania, said the assault happened in on-campus student housing between Thursday night and early Friday morning. 

The victim knew the suspect, according to police. 

Campus police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 610-436-3311 or to call the campus crime tipline at 610-436-3100.

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