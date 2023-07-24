West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino announces retirement

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino announced his plan to retire in June 2024 after 40 years of University service. Fiorentino was WCU's 15th president.

"Working together with all of you on our shared vision of student success, we have made a significant difference in the lives of many and have opened doors to generations of new student populations," Fiorentino said in a statement. "For that, all of us can be proud."

Fiorentino helped the university through the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomed its largest incoming class in 2022 and kept the university at a consistent academic profile. It also had its most diverse student population in history.

"As a relentless champion of student success, he has energized West Chester's campus and has dedicated his entire career to promoting the value of a high-quality and affordable public higher education," Dan Greenstein, the chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said. "Chris is a trusted thought-partner for so many of us, and has been integral to the success of our system redesign efforts, which will have a lasting, positive impact long after he retires next year."

Fiorentino described his plans for the year ahead, including finalizing a comprehensive strategic plan, completing a facilities master plan and raising the last $6 million needed to finish their 150Forward campaign for student scholarships, research, technological needs and study abroad.

During his time as president, West Chester University earned U.S. News & World Report status as a national university and a new R2 Carnegie Classification, making it one of 133 doctoral university high research activity institutions in the United States.