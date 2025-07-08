Multiple people jump out of building to escape fire in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Fire above Jake's Bar in West Chester sends 1 to hospital as other people jump from building

Multiple fire trucks were seen at a building in West Chester, Pennsylvania, after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in the apartments above a local bar.

Officials said multiple people jumped out of the Jake's Bar building, at the corner of Matlack and Nields streets, to escape the fire.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital.

The building is near the West Chester University campus, but there's no word on whether students live in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was brought under control around 6 a.m. according to officials.