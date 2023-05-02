Mitchell & Ness launches vintage Chainstitch Collection line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mitchell & Ness is throwing it back to the Allen Iverson era with its new vintage merchandise. The sportswear store is launching a first-of-its-kind Chainstitch Collection.

The collection includes vintage-style gear for a number of professional sports teams, including the Sixers.

The brand new look comes with the logo on the front along with a number.

"The inspiration for the collection was to elevate the jersey from the typical twill embellishments to a premium, chainstitch embroidery," the company wrote in a news release. "The jerseys were designed with logos on the front of each jersey, including many of which have never been used on jerseys before, in place of the usual wordmark over number format Logos are on an off-white chassis to really make it standout and to add to the premium nature of the style."