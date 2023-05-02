Watch CBS News
Sports

Mitchell & Ness launches vintage Chainstitch Collection line

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mitchell And Ness launches new vintage 76ers jersey collection
Mitchell And Ness launches new vintage 76ers jersey collection 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mitchell & Ness is throwing it back to the Allen Iverson era with its new vintage merchandise. The sportswear store is launching a first-of-its-kind Chainstitch Collection.

The collection includes vintage-style gear for a number of professional sports teams, including the Sixers.

iverson-chainstitch.jpg
Mitchell & Ness
ai-chainstitch-mitchell-ness.jpg
Mitchell & Ness

The brand new look comes with the logo on the front along with a number.

"The inspiration for the collection was to elevate the jersey from the typical twill embellishments to a premium, chainstitch embroidery," the company wrote in a news release. "The jerseys were designed with logos on the front of each jersey, including many of which have never been used on jerseys before, in place of the usual wordmark over number format Logos are on an off-white chassis to really make it standout and to add to the premium nature of the style."

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.