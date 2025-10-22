Cool Wednesday in Philadelphia region with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Here's the weather forecast.

Good Wednesday morning, everyone! The cold front has crossed the Philadelphia region.

Now, cooler and breezy northwest winds develop behind it with gusts near 30 mph Wednesday.

Highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s. Another weak cold front moves through late Thursday with only a few spotty showers before high pressure returns Friday, bringing sunshine and cooler, calmer weather into the weekend. The coldest air of the season will drape over the Delaware Valley with lows in the city near 40 degrees by the end of the week, with widespread mid-low 30s in the burbs.

The weekend is trending dry and cool — good fall football weather for the Eagles game on Sunday. Be sure to bring the coat if spending time outdoors, but go ahead and leave the umbrella at home.

Also, Tuesday's sunset occurred at 6:12 p.m., which is one of the last sunsets this year in the 6 o'clock hour.

By Halloween, the sun will set at 5:59 p.m. Two days later (after setting clocks back), the sun will set at 4:56 p.m.! That's right, in less than two weeks, the sun will be setting in the 4 o'clock hour! Next thing you know, it will be Christmas followed by 2026. It's incredible how quickly time flies by.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Seasonably cool. High 65, Low of 54.

Thursday: Sunny. High 63, Low 48.

Friday: Sunny skies. High 62, Low 43.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High 62, Low 43.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 41.

Monday: Few more clouds. High 61, Low 45.

Tuesday: Maybe a sprinkle. High 61, Low 43.

