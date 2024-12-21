Windy and much colder in Philadelphia region as winter solstice begins. Here's the forecast.

Winter starts Saturday, the morning will hover near freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20's

A little taste of winter comes through on this final Friday and day of fall. Winter begins overnight at 4:21 a.m.

After light amounts of snow, [a coating or dusting in the city, 1-3" for Lehigh and the higher elevations with a few spots closer to 4"] we're clearing out and drying up with some of the coldest temperatures yet!

Sunshine will break out early Saturday but will be blustery and very cold. The morning will hover near freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s. As northwest winds increase by the afternoon, lake effect snow bands may form and reach as far east as the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop to the teens. Despite bright sunshine, we will only rebound to the mid and upper 20s by afternoon. This will be the coldest day of the season so far.

Monday morning, you will need extra layers and extra time to warm up the car as temperatures will range from 8 to 13 degrees.

Highs will hover near freezing under sunny skies.

Please make sure to provide your pets with a warm and dry place, preferably indoors. They are not used to the frigid arctic air any more than we are.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve, skies will be cloudy and scattered rain showers are possible. Highs will be closer to normal in the low 40s.

On Christmas Day on Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies and a lingering shower. Hanukkah begins Wednesday night and there may be a few scattered showers.

Thursday is Kwanzaa and it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and highs in the low 40s

The 7-day weather forecast

Saturday: [Winter begins] Windy, colder. High 35, Low 32.

Sunday: Sunny and extremely cold. High 28, Low 17.

Monday: Sunny and cold. High 33, Low 12.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39, Low 25.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 40, Low 27.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 42, Low 28.

Friday: Chance showers. High 45 Low 31.