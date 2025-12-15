Another cold day Tuesday in Philadelphia region, but not as bitter. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday will be the 19th consecutive day of below-average temperatures in the Philadelphia region. That streak continues into Wednesday, reaching 20 days below average.

NEXT big weather change

The streak ends Thursday!

For the first time since the day before Thanksgiving, we break out of the deep freeze when temps warm up to the 50s. We also have a milder extended outlook over the next several weeks.

CBS News Philadelphia

Our next system looks like it will bring rain early Friday, but likely just rain – no snow – with highs once again in the 50s Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold/ice. High 32, low 17.

Wednesday: A little better. High 47, low 25.

Thursday: Milder. High 51, low 27.

Friday: Morning rain. High 50, low 49.

Saturday: Breezy. High 40, low 27.

Sunday: Shower chance. High 52, low 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 44, Low 32.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast