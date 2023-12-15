Storm system brings heavy rain, damaging winds from New England to Florida this weekend

East Coast braces for powerful storm front East Coast braces for powerful storm front 01:24

More than 60 million people along the East Coast will face the risk of flooding this weekend due to a major rain and wind storm.

The storm system developed in the Gulf of Mexico and lashed parts of Florida on Sunday as it tracked up the coast, according to CBS News partner The Weather Channel. The storm was formed by "multiple disturbances" that created a low-pressure system in the Gulf. It was expected to move north into the Carolinas before hitting the New York tri-state area and then reaching New England. The National Weather Service said the storm system would join forces with a smaller disturbance that developed along the West Coast on Friday.

New York City officials warned residents and travelers to prepare for the oncoming storm that was expected to bring flooding and powerful winds to the area starting on Sunday afternoon and lasting until around midday on Monday. Meteorologists said parts of New York and northeastern New Jersey would likely see two or three inches of rainfall, although some areas could get up to four inches.

Around the same time, the National Weather Service issued an advisory for parts of eastern North Carolina and the South Carolina coast that noted a slightly increased risk of severe thunderstorms, with potential hazards including frequent lightning, severe wind gusts, few tornadoes and a minimal threat of hail. The advisory also included a slight risk warning for parts of northern New England, which could see excessive rain and flash flooding from Monday into Tuesday morning, as the storm system moves into eastern Canada.

As of early Sunday, flood watches have been in effect in communities up and down the East Coast, including major metropolitan areas like Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Storm watches were also in place for parts of Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Stephanie Abrams, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said Friday on "CBS Mornings" that strong winds, rip currents and large waves tied to the storm were already present in the Gulf of Mexico.

Showers and storms continue to impact the east coast. Heavy to excessive rainfall could lead to small stream, urban and flash flooding. There is also potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Visit https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for safety tips! 💦⛈ pic.twitter.com/BykPgTfLOx — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 17, 2023

By Saturday, the storm would be affecting Florida, Abrams said, with damaging winds, flooding and even tornadoes possible until Sunday. About 12 million people are at risk of severe storms and tornadoes, said the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported on Saturday that there was also a slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of southern Georgia.

Eventually, the storm will begin to move farther north.

"The strongest winds will spread from Florida into the southeast Saturday into Sunday by Monday. The Northeast will be gusting higher than 50 miles an hour," Abrams said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday he was activating the Florida State Guard to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies before and during the impending storm. He posted on social media that the State Guard will be ready to assist with "any impacts, including flooding, strong wind gusts & isolated tornadoes."

By Sunday night, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic region will be "getting walloped," Abrams, the meteorologist, said. Heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding is possible in these areas, according to The Weather Channel.

By Monday, the storm will be in the Northeast, causing rain and strong winds. In some regions, like the Great Lakes, the Appalachias and areas at higher elevations, that rain might turn into snow, according to The Weather Channel.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Saturday that the city had activated its flash flood emergency plan and issued a travel advisory.

Abrams said that meteorologists expect to see "three to five inches of rain." Maps shared by the National Weather Service showed similar forecasts, ranging between 1.75 inches and 4 inches of rain as the storm moves north.

Rainfall estimates as a major storm impacts the East Coast. NOAA NWS Weather Prediction Center