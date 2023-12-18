Philadelphia forecast: Heavy rain continues Monday morning, winds strong throughout the day

NEXT Weather Alert: Widespread rain and wind gusts, flooding possible Sunday into Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A NEXT Weather Alert continues into Monday morning, as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast.

Rain remained heavy and steady overnight, with rainfall rates between 0.50" and 1.0" per hour at times. Because of this, a Flood Watch is in effect through Monday at 6 p.m. Rain totals could land between 2-4 inches, but isolated pockets of 3-4 inches are possible close to the shore.

The heaviest rain came down between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, but moderate to heavy rain will continue into the early part of the morning commute.

With a warm front attached to this system moving up from the south, temperatures are holding steady in the mid and even upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Monday morning radar, Dec. 18, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

There's also a Wind Advisory in effect for all shore points and Delaware beaches. Wind gusts between 40-50 mph are possible.

In the city and the Lehigh Valley, gusts could top 30-40 mph.

Along the shore, a Coastal Flood Advisory for New Jersey shore points and back bays will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday. A Coastal Flood Warning for the Delaware Bay goes into effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Rain totals by end of day, Dec. 18, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Things will clear up and dry out by Monday afternoon, and much colder temperatures will move in. It'll go from nearly the 60s to the 40s by the end of the day Monday. A few scattered snow showers and flurries are possible northwest of Philadelphia as we head into Tuesday.

The good news? After we clear out late Monday, we have a relatively dry and quiet forecast heading into the last full week and weekend before Christmas.

Storm timing

Sunday 10 p.m. – Monday 6 a.m.: Heavy rain moves in from the south. Additional 1" - 2"+ possible. This is the window for Flooding to begin and winds reach their peak.

Monday 6-10 a.m.: Rain tapers to scattered showers. Windy and mild.

Monday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Rain ends across the area. Continued breezy.

Monday overnight – Tuesday morning: Snow showers possible for the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.