Cruise ship originally en route to Bahamas docks in Boston due to weather

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A cruise ship originally scheduled to sail to Florida and the Bahamas this week has been rerouted to Boston for the next two days due to the weather.

MSC Cruises confirmed the MSC Meraviglia originally set sail from New York and docked in Boston on Sunday. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Florida and the Bahamas over the next few days.

The ship will remain in Boston through Tuesday, before heading to Portland, Maine and then Saint John, Newfoundland before returning to New York.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 8:33 PM EST

