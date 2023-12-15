Powerful rain and wind storm arrives Sunday night in Boston area

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for yet another powerful rain and windstorm.

Feeling deja-vu? For the 4th week in a row, we have rain on the way this Sunday and Monday.

This will, once again, be a very large storm with impacts up and down the East Coast.

A very similar storm to last Monday, albeit with a few timing differences.

When will it start raining this weekend around Boston?

Most of Sunday will remain dry. Clouds will thicken during the day and the first raindrops will arrive late in the afternoon, around sunset.

The rain will be fairly light for the first several hours, not expecting any real impacts Sunday night.

The heaviest rain will occur during the day on Monday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, there will be areas of localized flooding, street flooding and ponding on roadways.

The rain will lift northward and taper off Monday evening to scattered showers.

Some lighter showers are likely to linger into part of Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are currently projected to fall between 1-3", a bit less overall than last week's storm. I wouldn't rule out some localized higher amounts, perhaps up to 4 or 5".

Storm could bring damaging wind gusts

Wind gusts will also be similar to last Monday's storm. The strongest being along the coastline and, in particular, over southeastern Mass. including Cape Cod and the Islands.

Peak gusts could reach between 50-65 mph in those areas, tapering down to 30-40 mph farther inland.

This will likely be enough wind to cause some scattered tree damage and perhaps a few isolated power outages.

The peak winds will occur during the day on Monday from mid-morning through late evening before tapering off overnight - a bit later timeline than last Monday. Therefore, we expect significant impacts to both the AM and PM commute on Monday.

Costal flooding concerns

The tides are a bit higher than last week, so therefore, the risk of some minor coastal flooding is a tad higher.

The high tide of greatest concern comes on Monday afternoon between 2-4pm. Some of the most vulnerable shore roads could take on some water.

