Cloudy, cooler weather with isolated showers in the Philadelphia region this Saturday. Here's the forecast.

More rain is possibly on the way this weekend in Philadelphia

Clouds continue overnight Friday into Saturday and temperatures will hover near 50.

The theme of clouds persists through the weekend with shower chances both days. The weekend will be cooler in the mid-50s, although it will ultimately depend on where that front ends up.

We could have mid-60s by Sunday morning if it heads north. If not, we'll never get out of the 50s, while places like D.C. may get into the low 80s!

By Sunday night, another dynamic storm system approaches, and a few isolated gusty storms along with pockets of heavy rain are possible after midnight and into the early morning commute on Monday.

The severe weather is mainly south of the area currently, but we are on the far northern edge of the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. The last few outlooks have moved north each day to include us, so this bears watching, and a NEXT Weather Alert is in place to give you a heads up about the potential impact early Monday morning.

Behind this storm, on Monday, very cold air rushes into the region. Let's call it a mini-polar push. Highs will only reach into the 40s in the city and struggle to reach the 40s to the north and west. Overnight lows will hover near freezing or below Monday through Wednesday nights, with wind chill temps Wednesday morning in the 20s and maybe the teens.

This chill will last through Wednesday with a slow warm-up to near 60 by late next week, with another potential weather maker to arrive on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Saturday: Clouds and showers. High of 56, low of 51.

Sunday: Night storms. High of 65, low of 51.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for AM rain. High of 46, low of 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, windy. High of 48, low of 37.

Wednesday: Cold start. High of 50, low of 30.

Thursday: Chilly. High of 56, low of 33.

Friday: Shower chance. High of 63, low of 45.

