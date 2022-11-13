Residents take advantage of weather in Philly area before temps drop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Turn up the heat and have your winter coat handy. It's still pretty warm Saturday night for the second week of November, but that's all going to change with freezing temperatures in the forecast.

A lot of people around the Philly region made the most of these unseasonable temperatures before a blast of cold air overnight.

At Dilworth Park in Center City, skaters were gliding on the ice rink in mid-November without a heavy coat or even a jacket.

"I'm surprised that it's not actually like really cold right now, but it's really nice weather. Everybody should be out right now to take advantage of it," Sebastian Georges, a Rowan University student, said.

Georges came into the city with a group of friends from school.

Everyone laced up their skates and enjoyed a comfortable evening outside.

"It's so lovely, so we're happy to be out today and just enjoying what is available to us, enjoying the weather," Susan Fine, of Havertown, said.

Our SkyCam 3 camera down the shore in Cape May captured a beautiful sunset with several people hanging out on the beach.

And back in Philadelphia, many families decided to eat dinner outside. There wasn't an empty table at Pietro's in Rittenhouse Square.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end.

Many people say they're ready for the colder weather with the holidays around the corner, while others are trying to hold on to this mild weather for as long as they can.