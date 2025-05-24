Partly cloudy, scattered showers in Philadelphia with an isolated thunderstorm. Here's the forecast.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers overnight Friday with an isolated thunderstorm

It is the unofficial start of summer.

We got the mix of sun and clouds, probably more clouds and sunshine, passing showers, not quite as many as we had Friday.

Early Saturday morning, it is going to start very, very chilly. If you have anything you're doing outside, showers will pass on by, give it 10 minutes, and they'll move across.

Now we're back to the 70s on Sunday with just an isolated shower chance.

But there will be more sunshine on Sunday than we had out on Friday, or Saturday for that matter.

Monday is the nicest day. We'll be back in the mid-70s with a lot of sunshine. We're not expecting the rain for you on Monday.

Shore locations are in the upper 40s and low 50s, so you will certainly feel that chill in the air Saturday morning.

Now, when it comes to rain, the showers are gone for now.

We'll probably have a lot of sunshine, but as the day warms up, clouds start developing.

Expecting heavy rain, but just some passing light showers for the afternoon hours, essentially we get into Saturday night, and they die down.

We repeat the process on Sunday. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with just an isolated shower chance rolling through.

By the time we get to Monday, the cloud cover will be even less, and we'll take that shower chance out of it.

Now, Sunday, we're back into the 70s.

Our NEXT Weather maker comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Monday is going to be a dry Memorial Day Weekend for the Shore and the Poconos.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sun/clouds, a shower. High of 66, low of 48.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 70, low of 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 74, low of 53.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 78, low of 53.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High 68, low 58.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High of 76, low of 59.

Friday: Scattered showers. High of 79, low of 62.

