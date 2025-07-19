Sun breaks out late afternoon after clouds and showers in the Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

Unsettled weekend weather in the Philadelphia area with humidity

After a beautiful Friday, changes are coming for the weekend as your next weather team is now tracking the possibility of pop-up showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

While not washout days, both days will have the potential for storms along with an increasing level of humidity.

Saturday will start with scattered showers, then some sun breaking out late with scattered afternoon & evening showers.

A front rolls through Sunday, opening the door for a dry and seasonably mild start to next week.

The storm chances are a bit less on Sunday, but we could be tracking a few stronger storms with the front passage late morning and early afternoon.

By Sunday evening, we will dry out, opening the door to several days of very nice weather next week!

No weather alerts are issued at this time. Enjoy!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 84, Low 71.

Sunday: Some sun, thunderstorm. High 91, Low 73.

Monday: Sunny. High 86, Low 69.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 65.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 65.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 93, Low 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 95, Low 77.

