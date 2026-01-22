Milder Thursday in Philadelphia region before snowstorm this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be partly cloudy and much warmer compared to earlier this week.

Highs will be in the upper 40s, while lows will be in the mid 30s.

Temps will be around the same range Friday before temperatures dip and a winter storm moves through the Delaware Valley this weekend.

NEXT big weather change

A significant winter storm could be on its way to the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, there are several factors that are still coming into focus.

Snow is set to begin falling in the region Sunday morning.

In the European model (ECMWF), snow begins between midnight and 6 a.m. and lasts through pre-dawn Monday morning with light snow showers through the morning.

In the American model (GFS), snow begins between 6 and 10 a.m. Sunday and lasts through noon Monday with light snow showers into the afternoon.

There will be some blowing and drifting snow throughout the day on Monday, complicating travel and snow removal.

How much snow will Philadelphia get?

In Philadelphia, we will be on the northwestern edge of the storm. The question is how far north and west the storm tracks.

Just 50-100 miles can mean the difference between 6 inches of snow with sleet and 12 or more inches of snow.

We are moderately certain regarding snow totals. The models are coming into agreement with 6-12 inches or more possible across the area.

Again, the amount of snow is all about location. Someone in the mid-Atlantic will likely see monster snow numbers. Will it be us?

6-8 inches: Snow ending with sleet in Philly if the storm tracks farther north or closer to the coast.

8-12 inches or more: All snow in Philly if the storm stays on current track, which is slightly south and farther offshore of the area.

There may be pockets of snow higher than 12 inches if the storm intensifies rapidly while passing Philadelphia.

Where to find warming centers around Philadelphia

Philadelphia has activated an Enhanced Code Blue due to the extremely cold temperatures. The city activates an "enhanced" alert when a Code Blue lasts more than three nights in a row.

Because of the enhanced alert, the Office of Emergency Management has opened multiple warming centers throughout the city. The centers are free and open to the public.

People who need help or see someone in need of help during this cold weather event can also call 215-232-1984.

Bucks County

Bucks County issues a Code Blue whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees, but could also issue the alert based on other cold-weather factors.

Information about shelter openings can be found on the Housing Link website.

Chester County

Residents who need temporary shelter, food and clothing during the winter can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for immediate assistance.

Delaware County

During a Code Blue, residents in need of shelter are encouraged to visit one of Delaware County's weather advisory relief centers.

Montgomery County

During a Code Blue, the county has additional resources for people experiencing homelessness, including access to temporary warming shelters, food and clothing.

Anyone who needs help with temporary shelter during the cold can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

New Jersey

Active Code Blue declarations are listed by county on New Jersey 211's website. The site also includes a list of available warming centers in each county.

Delaware

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has opened eight warming centers across the state through Jan. 21. A list of warming centers in each county and their addresses is posted online.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Milder. High 47, Low 34

Friday: Some sun. High 40, Low 29

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert frigid temps. High 19, Low 13

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 17, Low 11

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert snowstorm aftermath. High 25, Low 14

Tuesday: Cold but sunny. High 23, Low 14

Wednesday: Staying cold. High 28, Low 17

