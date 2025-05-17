Seasonable weather, sunshine and clouds in the Philadelphia region Sunday. Here's the forecast.

Partly cloudy, breezy overnight into Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s

After a warm and humid Saturday with temperatures in the 80s and even a few stray showers, a cold front will sweep through Saturday night and usher in more seasonable and drier weather for Sunday and early next week.

Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies with somewhat breezy conditions.

Overall, Sunday is the nicest of our weekend days with more seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine early before a few more clouds develop through the afternoon.

It'll turn a little more windy through Sunday afternoon with winds turning to the northwest and gusting to between 35-40 mph at times. While most of the day will be dry, there will be a small chance for a few late-day isolated showers, but most likely north of Philadelphia.

Monday and Tuesday are dry and delightful with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and lows in the low and middle 50s.

By Tuesday night, the dry weather looks to come to an end when a large area of low pressure begins to send the chance of rain our way. That chance of rain will be accompanied by much cooler temperatures with highs Wednesday and Thursday likely struggling to climb out of the 50s.

A coastal low pressure system is expected to develop by Thursday, which will reinforce cool and rainy weather through at least Thursday and possibly into Friday as well.

Right now, it looks like the rain should be out of the region by Friday night, allowing us to dry out for the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Seasonable & breezy. High of 75, low of 62.

Monday: Nice & sunny. High of 77, low of 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 72, low of 50.

Wednesday: Tracking rain. High of 61, low of 55.

Thursday: Showers likely. High of 60, low of 50.

Friday: Shower chance. High of 66, low of 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 70, low of 53.

