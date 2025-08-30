Mostly sunny, pleasant weather in the Philadelphia area this Sunday on Labor Day weekend

Late summer, a little taste of early fall in the Philadelphia region on Labor Day weekend

What a gorgeous holiday weekend! We'll continue the trend with clear skies overnight and sunny conditions for Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s at the shore and north and west of the city, while Philadelphia itself is on the fast track to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Meteorological fall begins on Monday, and an autumn feel will be with us through next week. Astronomical fall begins in just over three weeks on Monday, Sept. 22, at 2:19 p.m.

Sunshine will remain through Tuesday, with high clouds drifting into the region by Wednesday. Temperatures will continue slightly below average in the low 80s during the day and 40s-50s at night.

The next chance of a few showers is Thursday. Unfortunately, that is the home opener for the Eagles at the Linc. It's still five days away and the forecast timing may change a bit, so stay tuned. Right now, severe weather is NOT likely.

The cooler-than-average conditions we've been experiencing over the past several weeks will continue through next week with much of the nation feeling rather fall-like.

The only true warmth will be in the southwest and along the West Coast, but that pattern will change for the three fall months ahead with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center seasonal outlook pointing to above-average temperatures for much of the nation, including Philadelphia.

Of course, that above-average outlook is an average of three fall months, which means we will still have cooler than normal stretches along with some much warmer than normal stretches.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 80, Low 55.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 58.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 81, Low 58.

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 81, Low 58.

Thursday: A shower? High 82, Low 63.

Friday: A shower? High 77, Low 66.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High 79, Low 60.

