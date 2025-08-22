Sunny, gorgeous weather in Philadelphia region this Saturday. Here's the forecast.

High rip current risk continues at the Shore on sunny, gorgeous weekend | NEXT Weather

Spectacular weather greets the Philadelphia region on Saturday with sunny skies, low humidity and comfortable low 80s.

With that in mind, there are still potentially dangerous surf and rip currents, so use caution if you are at the Jersey Shore. Follow all posted signage if you choose to go into the ocean and don't swim at unguarded beaches. The lifeguards and beach patrols know best and are trying to keep you safe!

We are also still under coastal flood alerts through 2 a.m. Saturday for all shore points, back bays and the Delaware River tidal basin. The greatest risk for this flooding is at high tide.

High clouds begin drifting into the area tonight, and Sunday will be sunny with periods of clouds and isolated showers in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs will once again be in the low to mid-80s.

The week starts with a chance of showers and storms early Monday morning, but much of the day will be a mix of sun and clouds.

The cold front finally crosses the area Monday night and ushers in cooler and drier air with highs in the 70s for the remainder of the week.

Hard to believe Labor Day weekend is next Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day itself is a week from Monday on Sept. 1, which is the actual start of meteorological fall. WOW! Summer really flew by.

Current forecast trends keep us dry for the holiday weekend, but there will be several disturbances in the regions so check back regularly as the NEXT Weather Team fine tunes the forecast.

We are also monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a 90% chance of becoming Fernand in the next week — most models send this storm toward Bermuda. We will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Stunning Saturday. High 83, Low 61.

Sunday: Stray p.m. showers. High 84, Low 66.

Monday: Stray p.m. showers. High 82, Low 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 62.

Wednesday: Gorgeous. High 76, Low 59.

Thursday: Gorgeous. High 79, Low 55.

Friday: Gorgeous. High 80, Low 60.

