Mostly sunny, muggy, just a stray chance of thundershower in the Philadelphia region Saturday

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a stray chance of thunderstorm showers

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a stray chance of thunderstorm showers

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a stray chance of thunderstorm showers

The weekend will dry out for the most part and temperatures will remain near 90°.

If you are someone who enjoys the hot, humid summer days, then we encourage you to make your plans and soak in these conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Labor Day weekend is only two weeks away, meaning weekends like the one upcoming will be few and far between from here on out. Because the air will be swampy, there will be a chance for pop-up showers and storms, but the overall chance is relatively low.

Think "summer storms"… if you hear thunder, head inside for 15 minutes and it should pass. The biggest potential threats are lightning and locally heavy rain.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Of course, fall is right around the corner and that's awesome, but not the best for enjoying the pool, water parks, beaches, etc. Sunday may likely be the hottest day with temps in the mid low-90s, but there's no sign of any extended streaks of extreme heat.

Your NEXT Weather team continues to closely monitor Erin, which is now a hurricane, forecast to become a Major Category 4 as we roll into next week.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This will likely cause rough surf and riptide dangers along the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches come mid-late next week.

Your NEXT Weather team will continue to update as the storm gets closer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: Sun, stray shower. High 88, Low 72

Sunday: Sun, stray shower. High 91, Low 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 80, Low 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 81, Low 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 79, Low 67

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 79, Low 67

Friday: Partly sunny. High 83, Low 65

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast