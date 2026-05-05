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Sunny, warm Tuesday in Philadelphia region with high temps in 80s. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Monday in the Philadelphia region was a spectacular way to start the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs that topped the mid-70s. This, in contrast to the low 70s for averages this time of year. 

Tuesday is even warmer with highs 10-15 degrees above normal in the mid-80s.

NEXT big weather changes

Dry conditions continue, but much-needed rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as a front passes through.

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CBS News Philadelphia

By Wednesday, the mercury starts to drop near 70, and a cold front arrives with rain and scattered storms. Another chance of rain rolls by on Thursday as temperatures continue to fall. Highs that day will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine returns Friday, but we remain cooler than normal with highs in the 60s.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Very warm. High 85, low 59.

Wednesday: Rain. High 71, low 65.

Thursday: Showers. High 60, low 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 67, low 47.

Saturday: Chance showers. High 69, low 52.  

Sunday: Mostly sunny (Mother's Day). High 76, low 52.

Monday: Tracking showers. High 72, low 54.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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