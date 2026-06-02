Seasonably warm Tuesday in Philadelphia region, temps heat up later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

A light jacket or sweatshirt will be the rule Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region as temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Not to worry, though, T-shirts and shorts are good for the afternoon as we push 80 degrees (normal high is 79). In addition, have your sunglasses with you AND be sure to wash the pollen off your car as we'll have several rain-free days to enjoy the clean automobile.

NEXT big weather changes

CBS News Philadelphia

Expect a big warm-up to begin mid-week, with temperatures approaching the upper 80s and even low 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. It will be our second heat wave of the year, and it's not even officially summer yet.

Rain chances will be limited with no soaking rain in sight for the extended forecast. We are currently over four and a half inches below normal for rainfall since the start of the year. Unfortunately, that doesn't help our severe drought conditions, which will continue to worsen this week, especially with the heat, which will add extra drying to the area.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Clouds and sun. High 78, low 52.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 85, low 56.

Thursday: Warmer. High 90, low 58.

Friday: Hot. High 93, low 64.

Saturday: Hot. High 91, low 69.

Sunday: Evening storm. High 82, low 68.

Monday: Few showers. High 84, low 64.

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