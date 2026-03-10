Foggy Tuesday morning in Philadelphia region, tracking storms later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Take some extra time Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region due to the potential for dense fog. There could be flight delays; otherwise skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the Philadelphia region until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s except along the Jersey Shore, where temperatures hover in the 50s.

NEXT big weather changes

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The old record high on Wednesday is 74, set in 2021, and we will most likely tie or break it.

Tuesday starts with fog and turns sunny, but on Wednesday, clouds will increase ahead of a strong cold front to the west.

By Thursday, a strong cold front crosses the area, and temperatures plummet 20-30 degrees between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

The front will trigger rain and a few rumbles, and we have a Marginal Level 1 risk of severe weather in our farthest western zones.

The cold air arriving with the front may be cold enough for rain changing to a wintry mix for the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and the upper Pennsylvania suburbs.

The shocking drop in temperature continues, with Friday struggling to reach 50.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Very warm. High 78, low 43.

Wednesday: Mild, p.m. shower. High 76, low 53.

Thursday: Morning showers. High 58, low 53.

Friday: Cooler. High 49, low 29.

Saturday: Some sun. High 55, low 42.

Sunday: Cloudy skies. High 51, low 40.

Monday: Showers. High 50, low 45.

