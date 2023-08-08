NEXT Weather: Tornado Watch canceled for Philadelphia region

NEXT Weather Alert: Tornado Watch canceled after severe storms moved through the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tornado Watch that was issued for New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware on Monday has just been lifted, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm produced a Tornado Warning in Delaware, Philadelphia, Montgomery and Chester Counties, but that was canceled at 7 p.m.

The storm has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

...and we're done!

Tornado watch for the entire #PHL area is now CANCELED.



Re-capping the storm-- see you tonight at 11 on @CBSPhiladelphia — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) August 8, 2023

Weather impacts

After temporarily suspending activities due to Monday night's inclement weather, Musikfest has resumed operations

WEATHER UPDATE: Thank you for your patience 'festers. We're almost back! Festival operations will resume at 8:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Sb9AMflh1u — Musikfest (@Musikfest) August 8, 2023

Thousands of people are without power PECO says 37,429 customers are without power.

How to prepare for severe weather





Have a severe weather plan in place

Make sure any children at home alone know what to do.

Keep pets indoors.

Stay indoors and away from windows if there are storms in your neighborhood.

If a Tornado Warning is issued head to the basement or lowest level of your home or building.

Place as many walls between you and the outside of your home.

Make sure to wear shoes in case you head outside after the storms and encounter any damage.

Keep your cell phones charged and alerts on.

Use care when heading outdoors immediately after any storms. There may be downed power lines and unstable trees.

Air travel delays are likely Monday evening and night.

Later evening commutes may be slow with rain and localized flooding.

Sporting events may be delayed or cancelled.

NEXT Weather Alert issued for Monday

Monday was a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms.

The Philly region was under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (level 3 of 5). The last time we were at this level there were confirmed tornadoes and wind damage.

The storm brought damaging winds, downpours and prompted Tornado Warnings and Watches.

In Newark, Delaware, trees and wires went down due to the storm.

Here is just some of the damage in Newark, Delaware from the storm. Trees and wires down. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bN5G4JYpVo — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 8, 2023

A big tree was knocked down due to the storms in Montgomery County.

Just drove past big tree down in lower #MontgomeryCounty corner of Waverly and Morris @CBSPhiladelphia @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/GWxs8V3l9X — Tammie Souza Weather (@TammieSouza) August 7, 2023

Looking further into next week, lingering showers may be around on Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions, with another wave of showers possible on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 87, Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 83, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 66

Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 67

Friday: Chance of showers: High 85, Low 68

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 88, Low 70

Sunday: Stray storm: High 86, Low 71

