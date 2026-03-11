Storms in Philadelphia region Wednesday could bring damaging winds, downpours, isolated tornadoes

Be ready for some changes as a line of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will likely blanket the Philadelphia region Wednesday. Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. is the greatest risk time for the storms.

Umbrellas would be needed, and I'd urge you to be weather-aware if you are going to be out traveling during that time. Also, charge your devices, as power outages are possible.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front to the west. Then on Wednesday night, a strong cold front crosses the area, and temperatures plummet 20-30 degrees between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

The front will trigger rain, and a few rumbles — parts of our area are under a level 2 severe risk.

The cold air arriving with the front may be cold enough for rain changing to a wintry mix or snow showers, but no accumulation is expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

The shocking drop in temperature continues with Friday struggling to reach 50.

After Wednesday, 70-degree temperatures aren't in the immediate forecast for the next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for p.m. storms. High 77, low 53.

Thursday: Rain, colder. High 63, low 59.

Friday: Colder. High 52, low 28.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 55, low 45.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 59, low 37.

Monday: Rain likely. High 50, low 45.

Tuesday: Showers. High 40, low 32.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast