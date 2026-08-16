Chance of isolated storms Monday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region looks mostly quiet, although a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Most of the day should be dry, with little concern for severe weather or flooding, followed by lower humidity and more comfortable conditions Tuesday.

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Tuesday and most of Wednesday look dry and warm, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and humidity gradually increasing.

A cold front brings the next chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday, although the timing is still uncertain.

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Behind the front, cooler, more comfortable air arrives, with highs generally in the low to mid-80s. The pattern could remain a little unsettled into the weekend, but confidence in rain chances remains low.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Monday: Quick a.m. shower. High 90, Low 70

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 89, Low 75

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 90, Low 69

Thursday: Rain and rumbles. High 85, Low 74

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 83, Low 71

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 82, Low 70

Sunday: Rain and rumbles. High 83, Low 70

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