Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking storms this week. Here's the weather forecast.

It's an A+ day for the kiddos to head back into school, with a crisp start to the day along with a sunny and warm afternoon on Tuesday in the Philadelphia region.

Humidity levels will remain fairly low; no need for an umbrella.

NEXT big weather changes

Heat and humidity return with mid-to-upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The NEXT big change will be the return of a chance for some showers and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

At this point, the morning drive on Thursday is trending dry, with showers starting mid-to-late morning and increasing by the evening. Flooding doesn't look like a concern, as the total rainfall is expected to be less than an inch.

The cold front will clear by Thursday night and bring cooler temperatures and another stretch of sunshine into the upcoming weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 61

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 66

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 88, Low 75

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 67

Saturday: Plenty of sun. High 82, Low 62

Sunday: Nice and warm. High 86, Low 67

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 62

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Hourly Forecast

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