Sunday will be dry during the day in the Philadelphia area, with clouds increasing through the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. South to southwest winds will generally remain around 5-10 mph.

Rain develops later Sunday night and becomes heavier overnight into early Monday as many people return from the holiday weekend.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for overnight Sunday into Monday, with heavy rain followed by strong winds likely to affect travel.

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The Monday morning commute could be slow, with a period of heavy rain before a strong cold front moves through. Rainfall totals of one-half to 1 inch are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Widespread flash flooding is unlikely, but ponding on roads and localized street flooding could develop, especially where fallen leaves block storm drains. A narrow line of heavier showers could also bring a brief burst of stronger winds early Monday, though confidence in damaging winds with that line remains low.

Rain will end quickly from west to east Monday morning, but strong winds will become the main concern through the day. Gusts of 35-45 mph are possible, which could bring down tree limbs or a few shallow-rooted trees in the wet ground and cause isolated power outages. A wind advisory may be issued for parts of the region.

Anyone putting up holiday decorations Sunday should secure them before the winds increase.

Winds will ease Monday night as much colder air settles in, bringing a colder feel through Tuesday. The mid-week favors dry weather Tuesday through Thursday, providing a quieter stretch after Monday's rain and wind.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Clouds increase. High 60, Low 39

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 60, Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 50, Low 37

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 52, Low 33

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 58, Low 36

Friday: Chance of rain. High 60, Low 43

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 60, Low 53

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