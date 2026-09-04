Beautiful Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

We've made it! The Labor Day holiday weekend is here, and Mother Nature will reward us after a very rough week of weather in the Philadelphia region.

Humidity will drop, skies will clear and temps will be quite comfortable all three days! There may be a stray shower or two on Sunday, but nothing of significance, and most of you will not see any rain. ENJOY!

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NEXT big weather changes

Now that September is here, perhaps we've rounded the corner and will be rewarded with a nice stretch. No significant weather is foreseen in the extended forecast.

It will be a bit of a warm-up with more humidity mid-late next week, but no major weather systems are in sight at this point.

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Even in the Atlantic tropics, we are nearing peak hurricane season. As of Friday evening, there are NO areas of interest from the National Hurricane Center.

In fact, wording from the National Weather Service site says: "Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 7 days!" How rare is that in mid-September!?

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The Pacific, on the other hand, because of the ramping up of El Niño, is VERY active with three hurricanes at the same time. One is forecast to become a major Category 5 storm, which may have impacts on the Hawaiian island of Kauai early next week. Bears watching, for sure.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Partly sunny. High 83, Low 70

Sunday: Isolated sprinkles. High 78, Low 66

Monday: Mostly sunny Labor Day. High 81, Low 61

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 61

Wednesday: Night showers. High 86, Low 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 87, Low 74

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 68

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