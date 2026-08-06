Chance of storms Thursday in Philadelphia region with feels-like-temps in triple digits. Here's the forecast.

Our sixth heat wave of the season starts Thursday, with temps reaching the 90s but feeling like the triple digits during the afternoon in the Philadelphia region.

Be prepared to sweat with extremely high humidity levels. Storms will be popping up in the afternoon, especially west of Philadelphia, where there is an elevated risk of severe storms.

Currently, we are in a level 1 risk, with damaging winds being the greatest threat (outside of flooding). Any storm has the potential to dump rain, so be prepared for flooding to occur where we see those heavy rain showers.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The next big change comes in three forms: heat, humidity and storm risks.

Thursday through the weekend will feature daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

It will not rain all day or everywhere each day, but outdoor plans may need some flexibility as the unsettled summer pattern continues.

CBS News Philadelphia

In addition, the humidity levels will skyrocket with dewpoint temps in the mid-upper 70s for most of the remainder of the week.

Get ready to sweat, big time, if you are going to be outdoors. Highs in the low 90s will feel like the triple digits through the weekend.

The good news is that by Sunday the rain chances look to drop to near zero for the back half of the weekend into early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Hot, pop-up storm. High 91, Low 75

Friday: Hot, thunderstorm. High 90, Low 76

Saturday: Hot, thunderstorm. High 91, Low 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 76

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 92, Low 75

Tuesday: Few showers. High 91, Low 75

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 73

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